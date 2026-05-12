Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides secured first place at the Open Croatian Sailing Championship on Tuesday, completing a strong final test ahead of next week’s European Championship in Croatia.

Kontides topped the overall standings after three days of racing held from Friday to Sunday, in a regatta featuring more than 70 boats in the ILCA7 class.

“Overall, I sailed very well, apart from a few small mistakes during the races. I’m definitely satisfied. It was very good preparation”, Kontides said.

Five races were completed during the championship. Kontides opened the regatta with a sixth-place finish in the first and only race on the opening day.

On the second day, he placed 19th in the opening race, a result later discarded under competition rules, before responding with victory in the following race and a second-place finish in race three.

He secured eighth place on the final day, which proved enough to claim overall victory.

The result continues Kontides’ preparations for the European Championship, which will take place from this Sunday to next Friday in Kastela, near Split.

The Croatian title follows Kontides’ return to international competition last month at the Hyeres Grand Slam, where he finished eighth overall after missing the opening event of the season due to illness.

Kontides, a two time Olympic silver medallist and former world champion, is currently ranked third in the world in the ILCA7 category and is considered among the leading contenders heading into the European Championship.