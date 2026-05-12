The historic Famagusta Nautical Club will return to the Famagusta district after more than 50 years in Limassol, Ayia Napa marina announced on Tuesday.

The club relocated to Limassol for operations following the Turkish invasion in 1974.

Its return will take place through a collaboration between the Ayia Napa marina and Pedalion Yachting.

The marina will host a broad programme of sporting activities including open sea and sailing lessons, canoeing, kayaking, as well as competitive training.

Ayia Napa Marina chief financial officer Amr El Adawy described the development as “an extremely symbolic moment”.

“We are particularly pleased to host an organisation with such a significant history and successes,” he said.

“We believe that its presence will further upgrade the marina and contribute to the emergence of the region as a nautical sports centre in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The marina said the collaboration with Pedalion Yachting would strengthen the initiative through modern technical expertise and an international outlook, while also linking nautical sports with maritime tourism and regional development.

Famagusta Nautical Club president Stelios Charalambous said the return represented “a milestone in our journey and an invaluable opportunity to reconnect with our roots”.

“The fact that we are returning to the Famagusta district, having two distinguished associates by our side, fills us with emotion and optimism for the future,” he said.

Charalambous added that the initiative could help develop a new generation of athletes and expressed hope that the club would eventually return to its original pre 1974 headquarters on ‘Jerry’s island’.

Panorama of Famagusta with the nautical club’s former headquarters on Jerry’s Island centre frame

Pedalion Yachting founder Konstantinos Papaloukas said the project had become reality after “three years of collaborative work”.

“Our goal is to promote nautical sports both locally and throughout Cyprus, to give the children of the region access to high quality education and to utilise the knowledge and experience of the multi award winning club of our occupied city,” he said.