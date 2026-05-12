Kinisis Ventures (KV) has announced a strategic investment in Phase3D, a Chicago-based company developing real-time quality assurance technology for 3D metal printing, as part of a $2 million seed financing round.

The round was carried out alongside New York Angels (NYA) and other investors, including Quest Venture Partners and DMG Mori, further strengthening Phase3D’s position in the industrial additive manufacturing sector.

Phase3D has developed Fringe Inspection™, a proprietary technology designed to provide a universal quality assurance solution for the metal additive manufacturing industry. Using high-resolution, camera-based sensing, the system provides physics-based measurements, rather than relying solely on AI-based methods.

This is particularly important for sectors such as aerospace and defence, where certification requirements are strict and post-build testing can be both expensive and time-consuming. By providing real-time quality assurance during the printing process, Phase3D’s technology aims to significantly reduce the time and cost involved in testing and part qualification.

The company’s technology has also been validated through $3.5m in non-dilutive grants from the US Air Force, NASA and the US Navy, underlining its relevance for high-specification industrial and government applications.

At the same time, Phase3D has built a solid commercial track record. Between 2023 and 2025, the company generated $4m in total revenue, while it has secured more than 25 paying deployments with customers including Boeing, GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin and NASA.

For Kinisis Ventures, the investment reflects its continued focus on companies that combine proprietary hardware with intelligent software to solve complex industrial and scientific

challenges. This approach is also evident in other KV portfolio companies, including Autonomics and Embio Diagnostics.

Kinisis Ventures co-founder Andreas Panayi said that “Investing in Phase3D through our New York Angels affiliation is a natural evolution for Kinisis Ventures.”

Panayi added that “It allows us to deepen our US sourcing capabilities while bringing industrial AI and additive manufacturing expertise into our portfolio, and by participating in US deals as a Cypriot VC, we are helping demonstrate that Cyprus is an active and sophisticated player in the global venture ecosystem.”

The investment also comes as KV continues to expand the reach of KV Fund II, with the fund focusing on disruptive technologies with global potential.