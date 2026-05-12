“Limited but meaningful” progress has been recorded in recent months on the Cyprus issue, the UNSG’s special representative in Cyprus Khassim Diagne, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an EU policy forum marking 20 years of the EU Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community, he said the United Nations remains committed to facilitating a Cyprus-led and Cyprus-owned negotiation process aimed at a comprehensive settlement.

Since October 2025 there has been increased willingness and commitment from both leaders to engage in dialogue, agree on confidence building measures and cooperate on a range of issues beyond the dividing line.

He described as particularly encouraging the outcome of the leaders’ most recent meeting, during which they agreed on a framework for a civil society consultative body, plans to improve and safeguard the holding of religious services across the island, coordinated action on foot and mouth disease, and discussions on economic matters such as protected designation of origin (PDO) and protected geographical indication (PGI) products.

“These incremental steps matter, and sustained engagement is required for a meaningful political process,” he added.

He said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin remain fully committed to building on recent positive developments, with a view to enabling substantive political discussions in the coming months.

He added that the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) will continue to work closely with the envoy and both sides to maintain calm and stability in and around the buffer zone and to minimise incidents that could distract from the broader political process.

Marking Europe Day, he said peace, reconciliation, solidarity and cooperation are values of particular importance in Cyprus, where the European project is closely linked to efforts for a comprehensive and lasting settlement.

He also highlighted the 20th anniversary of the EU aid programme, noting it has contributed to improving living conditions, strengthening civil society, preserving cultural heritage and supporting bicommunal cooperation across the island.

Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou described the negotiations process as “a slow, spiral path towards a consensual model”, stressing the importance of both past and ongoing progress.

He said the key challenge remains the choice between a reunited, federal Cyprus with functional governance within the EU, or the continuation of a confrontational status quo leading to an uncertain future.

Turkish Cypriot Special Representative Mehmet Dana said the EU aid programme has made a significant contribution over the past two decades, supporting infrastructure, education, environmental protection, public health and confidence building initiatives, while maintaining links between the Turkish Cypriot community and the European Union.

He added that the anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on how the international community, and the EU in particular, can further support trust-building efforts between the two sides and help pave the way towards a final settlement.