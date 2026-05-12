The strengthening of the nursing profession is central to ensuring quality health services are delivered on the island, the health ministry said on International Nurses Day on Tuesday.

“Continuing education, professional development, the use of technology and the creation of modern and supportive working conditions are important axes for strengthening the role of nurses in the modern health system,” the ministry said.

It highlighted the crucial role of nurses in the provision of healthcare services, as well as rehabilitation, the prevention of disease and chronic disease management, expressing its “sincere appreciation” for health care professionals.

“Their contribution to protecting health, supporting patients and their families, and maintaining social cohesion is invaluable,” the ministry said.

The comments come amid repeated calls by interest groups and unions which had in the recent past warned of severe nurse shortages causing increased pressure on institutions in the public and private health system.

“Nurses are on the front line of care, acting as the link between patients, families and health professionals… and their work is irreplaceable, particularly in times of heightened challenges and crises,” the Cyprus’ association for nurses and midwives Pasynm said on Monday.