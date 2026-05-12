Philoktimatiki Public Limited issued a formal notice on Tuesday announcing that its annual general meeting will take place at the company’s offices in Nicosia on June 11, 2026.

According to the official agenda, the primary objective of the meeting is the examination of the directors’ report and the financial statements for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2025.

Shareholders will also participate in the election of the members of the board of directors during the proceedings.

Furthermore, the meeting will address the fixing of the remuneration for the various members of the board of directors.

The agenda includes the appointment of auditors to oversee the company’s financial records for the upcoming period.

Participants will be required to deliberate on the fixing of the auditors’ fees as part of the formal business.

Finally, a specific item has been included for the approval of the remunerations report for the year 2025.