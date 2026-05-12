Police arrested seven individuals overnight for a range of offences including theft, drug possession, failure to appear in court, impersonation and outstanding fine warrants, as part of coordinated patrols in key urban areas aimed at preventing serious crime and maintaining public order.

According to a police statement, officers stopped and checked 277 drivers and 90 passengers during the operations, while 32 premises were inspected as part of efforts to tackle delinquency. Nine reports were filed as a result.

Traffic checks carried out during the operations led to 159 reports for various road offences, while eight cases of traffic violations are under investigation.

Among the reports, 94 drivers were booked for speeding. Police also detained four vehicles in the course of their investigations.

In addition, 36 alcohol tests were conducted, resulting in two reports, while six drivers tested positive in drug tests.

Police said coordinated operations will continue on a daily basis, with an increased presence, targeted checks and immediate operational response, aimed at enhancing public safety and maintaining law and order.