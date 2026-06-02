The Cyprus consumers association showed that consumer goods prices continued to fluctuate in the second half of May, with increases recorded across 165 products in 34 product categories.

The association said that the largest increases, reaching up to 9.8 per cent, were recorded in categories such as sauces and dressings, eggs, soaps, cheeses, yoghurt, tissues and personal hygiene items, pointing to continued pressure on everyday household goods.

It also noted that a package of mayonnaise increased by 34 cents from one day to the next, corresponding to a 9.8 per cent rise, while a pack of 12 eggs rose by 29 cents, 7.4 per cent.

The largest increase in absolute terms was recorded in infant milk, where the price rose by 45 cents, although this represented a smaller percentage increase of 2.5 per cent.

At the same time, the association recorded 133 price reductions during the same period, with the average decrease reaching 9.4 per cent, showing that price movements were not uniform across the market.

The research was based on prices listed on the e-kalathi platform of the Ministry of Energy, as well as data from the private smart kalathi application.

According to the association, the variations concerned comparisons between the average price of a product and the average price of the same product on the previous day.

It also pointed to cases where prices increased and then fell again after a short period, saying that the reasons behind these movements should be examined more closely.

“The big question is why some products are increasing prices and others are decreasing. The general market conditions do not differ much between the products whose prices have increased and the others whose prices have decreased,” the association said.

The sssociation added that it will continue to monitor the formation of consumer goods prices and publish its observations and conclusions transparently.