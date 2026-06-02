Cyprus has become an increasingly popular destination for British dentists looking for a change in lifestyle and career. With its warm climate, strong private healthcare sector, and relatively simple registration process, it offers a compelling mix of professional opportunity and quality of life.

One of the main reasons Cyprus stands out is the steady demand for dental services. The country has a mixed system of public and private care, but most treatment is delivered privately.

In fact, only about 10% of the population uses public dental services, meaning the majority rely on private dentists for care. This creates consistent demand for skilled professionals, especially in busy urban and coastal areas. At the same time, Cyprus has a small population and only around 700–750 practising dentists in total, which helps maintain opportunities for new arrivals.

Another factor that attracts British dentists is the lifestyle. Cyprus offers over 300 days of sunshine each year and a relaxed Mediterranean pace of life. Many dentists choose to work in cities like Limassol or Paphos, where clinics are often just minutes from the sea.

The ability to finish work and be at the beach within a short drive is a major draw, especially compared to the UK. This balance between professional work and outdoor living is hard to match.

Considering opportunities abroad?

Dr Erika Schoeman qualified in South Africa and set up Elegance Dental Practice in Puckeridge, Hertfordshire.

She said: “When I came to the UK, there was a real demand for dentists and it is a great opportunity if you can find an area which is underserved. We settled down in a nice leafy part of the country and have made relationships with terrific patients over the last 31 years.”

“According to the data, there are less than 1,000 dentists in Cyprus serving a population of around 1.3 million people, so it is roughly 1 dentist per 1300 people. This suggests a real opportunity for dentists looking to relocate there.”

Strong connection between Cyprus and the UK

The connection between Cyprus and the UK also makes the transition easier. English is widely spoken, particularly in business and healthcare, and there is a large British expatriate community. This means dentists can often treat English-speaking patients from day one, while gradually improving their Greek if needed. For many, this reduces the stress of relocating abroad.

In terms of qualifications, Cyprus is relatively accessible for dentists trained in England. Because there are no dental schools on the island, all practising dentists are trained abroad. This creates a system that is used to recognising foreign qualifications.

A UK dental degree is generally accepted, but you must still apply for recognition and register with the national dental authorities. You will also need a Certificate of Good Standing from the UK regulator and proof of your qualifications.

One important requirement is language. Dentists are expected to have a good level of Greek, often around C1 level, to communicate safely with patients. However, in private clinics, especially those serving international patients, English is often used daily. Some dentists begin working in English-speaking environments while continuing to improve their Greek.

However, you can choose to target a more expat community where English is likely to be the common language – and your advertising could be in English to attract these kinds of patients for routine check ups and preventive dental treatment.

The time it takes to get up and running in Cyprus is another advantage. If your documents are ready and your Greek is already strong, it can take as little as two to four months to complete registration and begin practising. A more typical timeframe is around four to six months, allowing for administrative processing and approvals. This is relatively quick compared to many other countries.

Of course, if you do not yet speak Greek, the timeline can be longer. Reaching a high level of fluency may take a year or more. However, many dentists see this as an investment in a long-term move rather than a barrier.

Dentists may also be tempted by the lower tax rates in Cyprus which are significantly less than the rates charged in the UK.

Overall, Cyprus offers British dentists a rare combination of strong demand, a straightforward pathway to registration, and an exceptional lifestyle. With a small but active dental market, a heavy reliance on private care, and a welcoming environment for foreign professionals, it is easy to see why more UK-trained dentists are considering the move.

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