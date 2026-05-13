Cyprus has placed gender equality in maritime firmly on the European agenda during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union, with Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou calling for the shipping industry to move from declarations to substantive and measurable policies.

Speaking at the High-Level Conference on Equal Opportunities and Inclusion in Shipping in Brussels this week, organised by the Shipping Deputy Ministry, Christodoulou said “the future of shipping must be built on equal opportunities, merit and inclusion, rather than on systems that continue to exclude women.”

The conference was held in the context of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union and brought together representatives of European institutions, international organisations and senior executives from the shipping industry.

In her keynote address, Christodoulou said that “real change requires political courage, corporate responsibility and collective action”, adding that institutions must be willing to challenge existing structures and promote substantive reforms.

She also made clear that the issue goes beyond fairness, describing equality and inclusion as strategic priorities for the future of European and global shipping.

“At a time of major transformation for the global shipping industry, equality and inclusion are not optional, they are strategic priorities linked to competitiveness, innovation, sustainability, and resilience,” she said.

Christodoulou added that “women should not have to continue to adapt to systems that were never designed to include them. It is the systems that must change.”

According to a statement from her office, she warned that the underrepresentation of women in technical professions and leadership positions deprives the industry of talent, innovation and competitiveness.

Referring to Cyprus’ role as one of the leading maritime powers, Christodoulou said the country is committed to helping transform the sector through policies that strengthen equal opportunities and gender mainstreaming.

Cyprus, she said, is working to ensure that the future of shipping is more representative, fair and sustainable, while implementing policies on gender mainstreaming, women’s leadership, education, accountability and work-life balance.

She also referred to specific initiatives promoted by the Republic of Cyprus, including legislation for integrating the gender dimension into public policies and the state budget, the ‘Women in Shipping’ campaign, scholarships for Cypriot women in postgraduate studies in maritime sectors, and the Gender Equality in Shipping Award presented by the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

At the same time, Christodoulou stressed the importance of data collection, accountability and zero-tolerance policies against harassment and discrimination in the workplace, saying these are necessary if the industry is to deliver real progress.

Through the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, she added, Cyprus is placing gender equality in maritime firmly on the European agenda, “because the question is no longer whether the sector can afford to become more inclusive, but whether it can afford not to.”

Christodoulou concluded that shipping is now “at a critical crossroads: either it will maintain outdated inequalities or it will choose the path of transformation and equal participation.”

She also thanked Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis for her commitment and leadership on the issue.