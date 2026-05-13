The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Wednesday reported that 16 bounced cheques were recorded in April, with a total value of €36,152.

The figures showed that 18 cheques were included in the preliminary list, involving eight legal entities and three natural persons, reflecting the distribution of cases across businesses and individuals.

In addition, 16 persons were registered in the Central Information Register (CIR) during April, comprising five legal entities, three natural persons, and eight individuals controlling legal entities.

Looking at the broader trend, the data indicated that a total of 59 bounced cheques were recorded during the first four months of 2026, with a combined value of €178,476.

This compares with 84 bounced cheques worth €179,424 during the same period in 2025, pointing to a decline in the number of incidents, while the overall value remained broadly stable.

At the same time, 48 persons were registered in the CIR during the first four months of 2026, including 19 legal entities, six natural persons, and 23 individuals controlling legal entities.

In comparison, 38 persons had been registered during the corresponding period of 2025, including 15 legal entities, seven natural persons, and 16 individuals controlling legal entities, indicating an increase in registrations despite fewer bounced cheques.