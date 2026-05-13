Heathrow Airport said this week that its passenger numbers fell 5 per cent to 6.7 million in April as the Iran war disrupted travel plans, with traffic from the Middle East plunging more than 50 per cent.
Britain’s biggest airport by passenger traffic said transfer passenger numbers rose 10 per cent as travellers rerouted through London.
However, it warned last month that full-year passenger numbers were likely to be hit, despite absorbing some displaced demand following Middle East airspace closures.
Heathrow said it will review and update its 2026 passenger forecast in June, with Chief Executive Thomas Woldbye describing the impact the conflict as a “short-term disruption” that has not dented underlying demand.
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