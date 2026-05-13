Officials often say the right things to the right audience and then promptly do nothing. Take the shockingly high number of caesarean sections carried out in Cyprus, for example.

The latest ‘intervention’ on C-sections came on Saturday when Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides told his audience that their number in Cyprus remains particularly high and continues to rise. He said efforts are underway to gradually reduce the rate.

“Our common goal is the gradual reduction of caesarean sections, with absolute respect and priority given to the safety of the mother and the newborn,” he said.

This same message has been repeated ad nauseam by an endless stream of health ministers down the years and yet it never gets translated into meaningful action.

The figures speak for themselves. In 2022, out of 10,373 births in Cyprus, 60 per cent were C-sections. By 2023, that percentage increased to 62.31. The EU average is below 30 per cent. WHO guidelines say the limit should be 15 per cent of all live births.

And when we unpick those figures, they become even more alarming. In 2021, MPs were told only 15-17 per cent of C-sections were performed to save the mother and child. Another 40 per cent were planned, and 38 per cent were recorded as being the mother’s choice.

The distinction between the last two sets of figures is a little murky as presumably some of those that were planned were also part of a mother’s choice. Even so, that figure of 38 per cent gives rise to the ‘too posh to push’ accusation and clearly that is true. Charalambides’ pledge to implement “a national strategy for the promotion of natural childbirth” will definitely have its work cut out – if it ever comes to fruition.

But it’s the 40 per cent of planned C-sections that’s actually the most concerning. They suggest an element of collusion between health professionals and mothers-to-be. Caesareans can be slotted in to suit both their timetables. Doctors can avoid those inconvenient births at 3.00am after a long labour. They have more control over tricky nature. The mothers can target their maternity leave more accurately. Factory farm births can suit both parties.

And for the doctors too, there are the financial rewards. Under Gesy, C-sections births are ostensibly only allowed for ‘authorised, necessary procedures’ – whatever that means in practice – and the beneficiary co-payment is up to €400. Privately, however, the cost can top €7,000.

The health minister is, of course, absolutely right when he says pregnant women deserve improved access to information at the hands of fully trained health professionals.

A huge section of these are surely trained midwives of which Cyprus has a huge shortage, and we can only hope that this time the health ministry will finally put some weight behind its fine words.