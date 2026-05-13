The Rotary Club of Nicosia Lefothea successfully organised a shipment of medical and pharmaceutical supplies to Lebanon, responding to the urgent health needs that have arisen due to the ongoing crisis in the country. The initiative was carried out with the support of the pharmaceutical company Medochemie.

The shipment included medical supplies, which arrived safely and were distributed to hospitals and primary health care centres in various regions of Lebanon, helping to meet the immediate needs of patients and vulnerable communities.

The initiative by the Nicosia-Lefothea Rotary Club highlights the vital role that social initiatives can play in times of crisis, through actions with an immediate humanitarian impact and an international dimension.

As part of its long-standing commitment to social responsibility, Medochemie supports initiatives that improve access to quality pharmaceutical care. With 50 years of international experience and a presence in more than 120 countries, the Cypriot pharmaceutical company remains committed to a steadfast goal: to stand by communities and people in need, wherever they may be.