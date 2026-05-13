Energy security is a central priority of Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the EU, with a focus on building a resilient system capable of withstanding external shocks while keeping energy affordable, Energy Minister Michalis Damianou said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an informal meeting of EU energy ministers in Nicosia, Damianou said Europe was navigating a complex geopolitical landscape, marked by ongoing conflict in the Middle East and persistent volatility in global energy markets.

“We are meeting today … amid persistent energy challenges that require a stronger and more resilient energy union,” he said.

He stressed that strengthening energy security must go hand in hand with maintaining affordability for households, businesses and industry, describing this balance as a key objective of Cyprus’ presidency.

“Under our motto, ‘an autonomous Union open to the world’, we are focusing on safeguarding Europe’s economic and energy security, while maintaining affordable energy prices,” he added.

The minister said discussions at the meeting would centre on the AccelerateEU initiative, electricity storage and broader energy security issues, as well as the future role of natural gas beyond 2030.

Referring to recent geopolitical developments, including tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to key transport routes, Damianou said the EU was once again facing challenges linked to external factors and fluctuations in fossil fuel markets.

“Although Europe is not currently facing immediate risks to supply security, our resilience depends on how we address these external shocks through unified action,” he said, underlining the importance of coordination among member states.

He added that policymakers must strike a careful balance between short-term targeted measures to ease pressure on consumers and long-term structural reforms aimed at building a more robust energy union.

Damianou also highlighted the importance of swiftly implementing the AccelerateEU initiative, recently presented by the European Commission, describing it as a key tool in addressing current challenges.

“Today’s meeting provides an opportunity to exchange views on implementation and possible measures at both EU and national level,” he said.

Earlier, the minister warned that the ongoing energy crisis and risks to transport routes must not undermine Europe’s competitiveness or economic stability.

Ministers were also expected to discuss electricity storage, the development of domestic energy resources and the transition to hydrogen technologies, as well as the EU’s target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 90 per cent by 2040.

“We are confident that through joint work and cooperation we can take decisions that will have lasting impact for decades,” Damianou said.

European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen said the current crisis remained driven by fossil fuels, stressing the need to accelerate the shift towards renewables and improve energy efficiency.

“We need to intensify our efforts to become more energy efficient and replace more fossil fuels with renewable energy,” he said, adding that the commission would present best practices to help reduce energy consumption.

Greek Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou said the Middle East conflict had underscored Europe’s vulnerabilities, calling for stronger integration of the European energy market through new interconnections and strategic infrastructure.

Other ministers echoed the need for coordinated EU action, including discussions on potential joint measures to address volatility and ensure stability across the bloc’s energy sector.