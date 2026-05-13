As Toronto gears up for the World Cup, the city wants to help people score safely in the bedroom by offering free football-inspired condoms.

With more than 300,000 visitors expected for the June 11-July 19 tournament, Toronto Public Health will be distributing limited edition condoms featuring six designs that “celebrate the energy of the games while promoting sexual health.”

The lineup includes “Block those shots!”, “What a finish!” and “Peaches & Cream,” with the latter’s image featuring a peach and eggplant in front of a goal.

The condoms and other safer sex supplies will be offered at four TPH-operated sexual health clinics as part of the unit’s CondomTO initiative to promote safer sex, reduce stigma and connect people with sexual health services.

“Studies show that using a condom every time you have oral, anal or vaginal sex decreases the risk of sexually transmitted and bloodborne infections (STBBIs), HIV and/or unplanned pregnancy,” the unit said on its website.

Canada co-hosts the World Cup alongside the U.S. and Mexico.