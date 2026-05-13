Deloitte on Wednesday published the results of the fifth edition of its Middle East and Cyprus Technology Fast 50, showcasing the region’s fastest-growing technology startups and the founders driving a broader shift in the innovation landscape.

The programme ranks technology companies based in Cyprus and the Middle East according to their revenue growth over the past four years. It has also developed into a wider platform for recognising growth, resilience and ambition across a regional startup ecosystem that continues to mature despite global uncertainty.

This year’s edition covers companies across five categories, reflecting the breadth of the region’s technology sector.

Alongside the main Technology Fast 50 ranking, Deloitte also recognised companies in the Rising Star, Impact, Women in Leadership and Kiyadat categories.

The Rising Star category focuses on younger startups with strong growth prospects, while Impact recognises companies that have integrated ESG elements into their core business.

Women in Leadership highlights technology companies led by women, while Kiyadat focuses on established technology companies led by, or founded by teams made up of at least 50 per cent people from GCC countries.

Taken together, Deloitte said the categories offer a broader picture of an ecosystem that is growing, diversifying and expanding beyond traditional boundaries.

This year’s results also marked a number of milestones for the programme. For the first time, the top five Fast 50 companies include three from the United Arab Emirates and two from Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, the top ten companies in the Rising Stars category are all based in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, further pointing to the strength of these two markets within the regional startup landscape.

Cyprus also maintained a visible presence in the ranking, with 14 per cent of the companies included this year based on the island.

Most of the Cypriot companies operate in the software and fintech sectors. In addition, nine companies were recognised as Rising Stars, while three companies were included in the Women in Leadership category.

“The fifth edition is more than just a snapshot of growth. It is a recognition of the stories that drive that growth,” Deloitte Middle East CEO Mutasem Dajani said.

“Across the region, we see founders creating resilient businesses with an eye on the future, businesses that grow with purpose and compete successfully on the international stage,” he added.

“This year’s programme highlights the strength, diversity and ambition of our ecosystem, reinforcing the wider region’s evolving role as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship,” Dajani said.

Beyond the ranking itself, Deloitte said this year’s report also provides insight into the trends shaping the technology ecosystem in Cyprus and the Middle East, offering investors, policymakers and industry leaders a clearer view of how the sector is developing.

Some of the companies included in the programme are also expected to gain wider recognition at Europe, Middle East and Africa level through Deloitte’s EMEA Technology Fast 500, further supporting their international profile.

Kyriakos Charalambides, Partner and Head of the Fast 50 DME programme, said this year’s edition “marks half a decade of recognition of the dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit that is flourishing across the region”.

“We are particularly pleased to see the growing recognition of the programme every year, with an ever-increasing number of applications and significantly improved representation from across the region,” he added.

“We congratulate all the companies that stood out, recognising their achievements and for sharing their inspiring journeys with us. Their vision and dedication are a source of inspiration for all,” Charalambides concluded.