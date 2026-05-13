Two-day A.F.I.S. Cyprus Ltd conference concludes successfully

The A.F.I.S. Cyprus conference was held successfully over May 8-9, 2026 at the Pendeli Hotel in Platres, with the participation of the organisation’s management and close partners.

During the two-day event, Mikellis Christou, Chairman of the Board of Directors of A.F.I.S., presented the organisation’s vision and strategy.

The Department of Environment also participated in the conference, presenting the importance of battery recycling within the framework of European Union legislation.

The communication activities implemented over the past two years to promote battery recycling were also showcased, along with their results, by the advertising agency Action Global Communications.

In addition, the results of the updated market research on battery recycling were presented by Rai Consultants.

The General Manager of IESC presented issues related to battery collection, associated risks, storage and exports, while the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of A.F.I.S. S.A. presented the experience of A.F.I.S. Greece, as well as future prospects and development opportunities.

At the conclusion of the conference, new strategic goals were set, with an emphasis on strengthening recycling efforts, raising public awareness and further developing partnerships, reaffirming A.F.I.S.’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.