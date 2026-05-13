Budget airline Wizz Air on Wednesday announced it will resume operations to and from Tel Aviv from May 28, 2026, while also confirming the addition of its 200th Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet.

The airline said the resumption of Tel Aviv flights follows the latest update from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and ongoing coordination with aviation and security authorities, reflecting its continued focus on safe operations.

The company further stated that it will continue to monitor developments closely and maintain regular contact with relevant authorities.

Operations will be continuously reviewed, it added, with schedules subject to adjustment in line with official industry guidance and evolving conditions.

With the return of flights to Tel Aviv, Wizz Air said it is reinforcing its position as Israel’s leading low-cost airline, while maintaining its broader presence across Europe and international markets.

The airline currently operates more than 1,000 routes and aims to carry 80 million passengers in 2026, underlining its strategy to expand access to affordable air travel.

“We are thrilled to confirm our return to Tel Aviv,” said Ian Malin, Chief Commercial Officer of Wizz Air.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our top priority, and we have taken a cautious and measured approach to this decision,” he added.

“We look forward to reconnecting with our Israeli passengers and allowing our millions of customers across Europe to experience the amazing culture Israel has to offer,” Malin said.

In a separate development, the airline confirmed the delivery of its 200th Airbus A321neo aircraft, specifically an Airbus A321XLR.

Upon completion of current deliveries, Wizz Air’s neo fleet is expected to include six A320neo, eight A321XLR, and 186 A321neo aircraft, forming one of the most modern fleets in the industry.

Powered by next-generation Pratt and Whitney engines, the aircraft delivers up to 20 per cent lower fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions per seat, supporting the airline’s sustainability objectives.

The aircraft also contributes to quieter operations, reducing noise levels for communities near airports.

Passengers benefit from a modern cabin environment, including improved air quality, reduced noise, and enhanced comfort, reflecting the airline’s focus on customer experience.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, and emissions intensity efficiency,” said Owain Jones, Chief Corporate Officer of Wizz Air.

“From our first A321neo in 2019 to our 200th today, we have built one of the youngest, most efficient fleets in the industry,” he added.

“This is not just a celebration of numbers, it is a testament to our vision for the future of air travel,” Jones said.

“We continue the development of our fleet and aim for an all-neo fleet by 2029, further enhancing passenger experience and reducing our emissions intensity,” he concluded.

Looking ahead, Wizz Air said it plans to continue expanding its fleet and network, with additional aircraft on order and a continued focus on efficiency, innovation, and net zero ambitions.