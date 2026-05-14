Cyprus recorded a 1.8 per cent year-on-year increase in industrial production in March 2026, according to Eurostat, contrasting with declines across both the euro area and the European Union.

The latest figures also showed that industrial production in Cyprus rose by 1.2 per cent month-on-month in March 2026, marking a recovery from the 2.1 per cent contraction recorded in February and following a 1.5 per cent increase in January.

In annual terms, Cyprus’ 1.8 per cent expansion stood in stark contrast to the 2.1 per cent decline in the euro area and the 1.0 per cent decrease in the EU, highlighting the island’s relative resilience in the industrial sector.

Across the EU, industrial production increased by 0.8 per cent on a monthly basis in March, while the euro area recorded a more modest rise of 0.2 per cent, following growth of 0.2 per cent in both regions in February.

Despite the monthly improvement, the broader trend remained negative on an annual basis, with industrial output falling across much of Europe.

In the euro area, production of intermediate goods increased by 0.9 per cent month-on-month, while energy output declined by 1.5 per cent, reflecting mixed sectoral dynamics.

At the same time, capital goods production rose by 1.1 per cent, while durable consumer goods increased by 0.5 per cent, and non-durable consumer goods fell sharply by 4.5 per cent.

Across the EU, a similar pattern emerged, with intermediate goods rising by 1.4 per cent, energy declining by 1.0 per cent, and capital goods increasing by 1.2 per cent.

In addition, durable consumer goods rose by 1.1 per cent, while non-durable consumer goods decreased by 2.8 per cent, underlining continued weakness in consumer-driven segments.

Among member states, the strongest monthly increases were recorded in Denmark, Bulgaria and Poland, while the largest declines were observed in Belgium, Estonia and Sweden.

On an annual basis, the euro area saw intermediate goods production decline by 1.2 per cent, while energy output increased by 1.2 per cent and capital goods rose by 2.9 per cent.

However, durable consumer goods fell by 3.1 per cent, while non-durable consumer goods dropped sharply by 12.6 per cent, pointing to sustained demand pressures.

Across the EU, intermediate goods declined by 0.4 per cent, while energy increased by 1.6 per cent and capital goods rose by 3.0 per cent.

At the same time, durable consumer goods fell by 1.8 per cent and non-durable consumer goods decreased by 9.1 per cent, reinforcing the overall negative annual trend.

Among member states, the largest annual declines were recorded in Ireland, Luxembourg and Malta, while the strongest increases were observed in Denmark, Latvia and Greece.

The figures indicate that Cyprus’ industrial sector is outperforming broader European trends, supported by monthly recovery momentum and positive annual growth, even as EU-wide production remains under pressure.