Light fare for the season

With the onset of warmer weather, it is time for some dishes that are not so heavy

With the arrival of early summer, many of us start to crave some vegetables, something a little lighter for the table.

Here are two vegan recipes that celebrate both the season and simplicity. Globe artichokes take centre stage in a fresh and vibrant dish, while a creamy dairy-free rice pudding offers a comforting, nostalgic finish.

Anginares à la Polita

There’s something truly special about the arrival of spring, and this beautiful timeless dish captures it perfectly. Anginares à la Polita, meaning artichokes from the City, takes its name from Constantinople (Istanbul) where this Greek much-loved recipe was born.

Slow-braised in olive oil, light, fragrant, and full of fresh seasonal flavour, this vegan classic brings together tender globe artichokes with bright lemon and an abundance of fresh dill. It’s a dish that feels both comforting and elegant, simple ingredients gently cook, allowing each flavour to shine.

For me, it’s one of the true highlights of the season and reminds that the best humble food doesn’t need to be complicated just fresh, vibrant and made with care. Preferred for a spring table shared with family and friends, with a glass of wine.

4 large fresh globe artichokes, or in brine or frozen

1 lemon to rub on the artichokes

150ml good olive oil

12 small onions, cut down the middle

3-4 spring onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, sliced

12 small new potatoes, cleaned or 4 medium cut in the middle

12 baby carrots, peeled or 4 medium cut in diagonal slices

450g frozen peas

275ml water or vegetable stock

A small bunch dill, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Juice of 1-2 lemons

Greaseproof paper

1 tbsp flour

Dill for decoration

If you are using fresh artichokes, peel away the tough outer leaves then chop 5cm from the top, cut them in half and remove the choke. Rub the artichoke hearts with the lemon and submerge in salty water with the remainder of the lemon juice. Blanch them in hot water for 5minutes, drain and place in ice water.

Heat the olive oil in a large heavy saucepan, sauté the onions with the garlic ,spring onions, carrots and cook until all the vegetables have softened.

Add the warm water or stock and the juice of 1 lemon and bring to the boil. Mix in the artichokes, peas, potatoes, dill and the season with salt and pepper. Ensure that you have enough water to cover the vegetables.

Make a cartouche (paper lid) by cutting a piece of greaseproof paper to fit the saucepan and make a small hole in the centre. Place the greaseproof paper over the vegetables, this is to ensure that they remain submerged and do not move around too much during cooking and also prevent them from breaking. Simmer for 25-30 minutes.

Remove the greaseproof paper, mix the flour with the juice of 1 lemon and a little cold water and pour over the vegetables. Shake the pan gently and cook for a further 2-3 minutes to thicken the sauce. Do not stir.

Taste and adjust seasoning, add more lemon juice if required. Sprinkle with dill and serve in large bowls.

Vegan Cypriot Rice Pudding

A fragrant Cypriot non-dairy rice pudding, suitable for vegans and for Greek Lent.

The rice pudding is flavoured with rosewater and cinnamon and I have substituted a plant-based milk for the usual cows milk and decorated with chopped nuts and dried rose petals.

Rizogalo always invokes memories of my childhood with my Yiayia (grandmother) cooking it for us on her small brass paraffin stove. She always used to grind the cinnamon in her brass pestle and mortar then sprinkle a thick layer along with extra sugar on top. We loved it so much that we licked our bowls clean.

Serves 6

150g pudding rice or any short grain rice such as Arborio, rinsed

200ml water

A pinch of sea salt

175g caster sugar

725g carton coconut, almond, soy, or any other dairy free milk

2 tsp cornflour diluted in a little coconut or almond milk

2 tbsp rosewater

1 tsp vanilla extract

250ml any plant-based cream

For topping

Ground cinnamon

Unsalted chopped pistachios or almonds

Dried eatable rose petals (optional)

Rinse the rice and place it with the water and a pinch of salt, in a heavy based pan and bring to the boil over a medium heat. Lower the heat and stir occasionally until most of the water has been absorbed, about 10 minutes.

Pour the plant-based milk and sugar into the rice, stir and when it comes to the boil, turn the heat down to medium and simmer gently, stirring frequently. It takes quite a bit of stirring but well is well worth it.

Cook until the coconut milk has reduced and thickened, about 25 minutes. Don’t overcook the rice (it should be just cooked but not mushy).

In a small bowl whisk the cornflour (diluted in a little of whichever milk you are using or water), the rosewater, vanilla extract and plant-based cream. Stir into the rice and cook for about 2 minutes then remove from the heat and let it sit for a couple of minutes.

Stir thoroughly and then ladle into a large glass dish or into small bowls.

Sprinkle with ground cinnamon, pistachio nuts and dried rose petals.

The rice pudding will thicken when cold and can be eaten warm or cold.

Loulla’s book My Kosmos My Kitchen can be ordered from www.amazon.com or www.austinmacauley.com/book/my-kosmos-my-kitchen. For more traditional Greek and Cypriot recipes and inspiration, join Loulla’s Facebook group Loulla’s Recipe Share