The Nicosia municipal swimming pool will reopen for the 2026 summer season as of next Monday.

The municipality said the new pricing structure was designed to support “families, students, large families, people with disabilities and vulnerable social groups” during the four-month summer period.

Children under the age of five, organised social service groups and up to 10 Eldyk soldiers at a time will be granted free entry.

Free parking will also be available for all visitors throughout the season.

Daily admission for pupils, students and soldiers has been set at €5, while seasonal passes will cost €55.

Individual visitors will pay €6 for a daily ticket or €85 for a seasonal pass.

Special family packages have also been introduced, for couples will be able to purchase a seasonal pass for €140, while couples with one child will pay €160 for a seasonal pass.

Families with two children will pay €20 for a daily visit or €160 for a seasonal pass, while families with three children will pay €25 daily or €170 for the season.

The municipality also approved additional concessions for large families and people with disabilities.

Families with four or five children will receive a 50 per cent reduction on seasonal passes upon presentation of the required certificates, while families with six or more children will enter free of charge.

Holders of a disability booklet issued by the labour ministry will be entitled to a seasonal pass costing €42.50.

The municipality said a companion accompanying a person with a disability of 70 per cent or more would also receive a 50 per cent discount.

Single-parent families will receive a further 10 per cent discount upon presentation of the necessary documentation.

The municipality said organised groups, including birthday parties and summer schools, would pay €3 per person on weekdays, while sunbeds would be available for €2 each.