Lumio Private School is proud to announce it has been authorised as an IB World School, offering the International Baccalaureate® Diploma Programme (IBDP). As the first school in Paphos to be authorised to offer the IB Diploma Programme, this milestone reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to high-quality international education and its vision to develop globally minded learners prepared for success in an increasingly interconnected world.

Authorisation as an IB World School confirms that Lumio meets the rigorous standards set by the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO) and is now part of a global community of schools dedicated to delivering an inquiry-based, holistic approach to education. This recognition reflects the school’s commitment to continuous improvement, innovation and excellence in teaching and learning. IB World Schools share a common philosophy—a commitment to high-quality, challenging, international education that Lumio Private School believes is important for its students.

The International Baccalaureate® (IB), founded in Geneva in 1968, is recognised globally for its educational programmes, which balance academic rigour with personal, emotional and social development. The IB Diploma Programme is a two-year pre-university course that prepares students for higher education worldwide, while also supporting the development of critical thinking, intercultural understanding and independent learning skills.

“The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme equips our students with the skills, independence and global perspective needed for their future pathways,” noted Head of School Barbara Battaglino. “Through a rigorous and internationally recognised curriculum, students are encouraged to take ownership of their learning and develop the understanding and attributes needed to succeed in a global context.”

She added: “This milestone reflects our community’s shared commitment to high standards and to developing internationally minded, principled and caring learners.”

As an IB World School, Lumio recognises that authorisation represents an ongoing process of development. The school will engage in regular evaluation and reflection, including period review cycles, to ensure that IB standards and practices are consistently maintained and strengthened over time.

This achievement marks an important step forward in the school’s growth. Lumio Private School, a non-profit institution established in Paphos in 2024, remains committed to providing a high-quality, future-focused educational experience for its students and wider community.