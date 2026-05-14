UNIC takes part in second official 'Exercise is Medicine® Cyprus' initiative

The University of Nicosia (UNIC), as one of the official partners of “Exercise is Medicine® Cyprus”, actively participated in the programme’s second official local initiative. “Exercise is Medicine®” is a global initiative with activities across all continents, aiming to promote physical exercise as a key tool for the prevention and management of chronic diseases and its integration into the broader healthcare system.

Within this framework, University of Nicosia organised “Exercise is Medicine On Campus Week” over May 4 -9, 2026, featuring a variety of activities aimed at informing and raising awareness among the UNIC community and the wider public about the importance of exercise and physical activity for health.

Presentations were delivered to students enrolled in the Sport Science and Medical programmes regarding the role of exercise in the prevention and management of chronic diseases. Informational posters were also displayed across the university campus, featuring messages encouraging physical activity in everyday life, alongside official scientific exercise recommendations issued by the World Health Organisation. In addition, physical activities were organised in collaboration with students from the Sport Science programmes and the UNIC Run Club.

Exercise is Medicine® Cyprus aims to strengthen existing efforts to promote physical activity as an integral component of public health. Through scientific education, collaboration among scientists and the cultivation of a culture of lifelong exercise, the initiative seeks to contribute meaningfully to improving the population’s quality of life.

Responsible for implementing these initiatives at the University of Nicosia were Professors Christoforos Giannaki, Dr Pinelopi Stavrinou and Andreas Mavrommatis from the Sports Science programme of UNIC’s School of Life and Health Sciences, Professor Constantina Constantinou from the School of Medicine, as well as a group of students from UNIC’s Sports Science programme.

For further information, please email Professor Christoforos Giannaki: [email protected].