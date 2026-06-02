The water levels in Cypriot dams currently stand at 42.4 per cent, having almost doubled from 21.6 per cent at the same time last year, government data showed on Tuesday.

According to the most recent data provided by the water development department (WDD), the highest overall storage levels were recorded in the Nicosia reservoirs.

There, capacity stood at 99.6 per cent capacity – 3,468 million cubic metres – compared to only 16 per cent at the same time last year.

Meanwhile, reservoir levels also sharply increased in the districts of Paphos, 45.9 versus 21.3 per cent; Polis Chrysochou, 54.2 per cent versus 23.6 per cent; and the Southern Conveyor including Kouris, Lefkara, Achna and Polemidia, where levels stood at 38.4 versus 21.5 per cent.

The current water levels mark the highest inflow within the past four years, standing at an overall level of 110,781 million cubic metres, while having not surpassed 50,000 cubic metres since 2022.

The peak in reservoir levels come as rainfall levels reach 238 per cent of their average for the month of May, standing at 46.7 millimetres with the highest rainfall reported at the station at Paphos airport, where rainfall reached 394 per cent of the monthly average.