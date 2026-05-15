Greek lender Alpha Bank this week announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on May 20, while also reporting major international distinctions for its economic research team.

The bank confirmed that the results announcement will take place at 08:00, accompanied by a press release to be published on its website and on the platform of Euronext Athens.

This will be followed by a conference call at 12:00 for analysts and institutional investors, providing further insight into the bank’s financial performance.

Additional details regarding participation will be communicated at a later stage to interested parties, the bank said.

Alongside the upcoming results, the bank announced that it secured three major international awards at the Focus Economics Analyst Forecast Awards 2026, recognising the strength of its macroeconomic analysis.

Specifically, Alpha Bank achieved first place as best forecaster for Greek GDP, as well as first place for overall forecasts of the Greek economy.

It also ranked third in Europe for eurozone inflation forecasting, highlighting its performance at a pan-European level.

These distinctions place the bank’s Economic Research team among the top international analysts in banking and investment institutions, reflecting accuracy, methodological rigour and consistency.

The bank noted that the recognition comes at a time of heightened global economic uncertainty, with geopolitical developments continuing to shape financial markets.

In this environment, it said, reliable economic forecasts have become a critical tool for businesses, institutions and private investors.

The awards also reflect the bank’s ongoing investment in research and economic analysis, which supports its broader strategy and contributes to informed public dialogue.

The Economic Research team systematically monitors macroeconomic and financial developments, combining technical expertise with deep knowledge of the Greek and global economy.

“The recognition from the internationally established organisation Focus Economics confirms the accuracy and credibility of our analysis,” said Panayotis Kapopoulos, chief economist of Alpha Bank.

“Tt constitutes tangible proof of the quality and reliability of the work produced by our team,” he added.

“We remain committed to producing comprehensive analyses for the Greek and global economy,” he further stated.

The bank highlighted the key contribution of Economic Research manager Kalliopi-Maria Zekente, who played a central role in coordinating the research process and ensuring methodological consistency.

It also pointed to the important role of expert economist Eleni Marinopoulou, who contributed to analysing international developments and to the successful forecasting of eurozone inflation.

The Focus Economics Analyst Forecast Awards mark ten years of recognising leading economic forecasters globally, covering a wide range of countries and indicators.

This year’s awards spanned 51 countries, 11 regions and eight key macroeconomic indicators, including GDP, inflation, interest rates, fiscal balance, unemployment, exchange rates and current account balances.

The institution has granted distinctions to organisations operating in more than 100 countries, making it one of the most respected global benchmarks for economic forecasting quality.

The dual announcement comes as investors assess the bank’s performance at the start of 2026, with both financial results and analytical credibility shaping market expectations.