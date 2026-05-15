On 9 July, the Minthis Music Festival 2026 welcomes internationally rising pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason for an evening dedicated to the poetic genius of Frédéric Chopin, who has appeared in leading venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, inviting audiences to an atmospheric musical experience of high aesthetic value and deep emotional intensity.

Celebrated for her expressive depth, remarkable technical command and natural musicality, Kanneh-Mason has quickly established herself as one of the most compelling young pianists on the international stage, having performed in major concert halls and festivals worldwide, including the BBC Proms, attracting the attention of both audiences and critics.

Her programme explores the elegance, intimacy and emotional intensity of Chopin’s music, from lyrical nocturnes and deeply expressive mazurkas to virtuosic ballades and passionate polonaises, unfolding a world of romanticism, sensitivity and introspection.

Performed in the unique setting of the Minthis Amphitheatre, this recital promises an evening of refinement, romanticism and breathtaking pianistic artistry, where music and the natural landscape coexist harmoniously, creating an experience that deeply engages the senses.

Presented by Pafilia, the company behind the award-winning Minthis resort, and under the creative direction and production of LaimTee Art, whose artistic vision defines the festival’s unique identity, the festival continues to evolve into a meeting point for established international artists and emerging voices. The setting is further enhanced by a venue that combines artistic excellence with refined hospitality and striking natural beauty, offering a high-level aesthetic experience.

The Minthis Music Festival continues to bring together leading international artists and emerging talents in an environment that combines artistic excellence, quality hospitality and the enchanting natural landscape of Minthis, shaping an experience that goes beyond the ordinary and makes each evening truly unique.

The Minthis Music Festival 2026 is proudly presented with the support of main sponsor Porsche, alongside valued sponsors Bottles and Cyprus Workation Club.