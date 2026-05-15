Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said Cyprus remains committed to strengthening its role in regional security during a graduation ceremony for members of the national guard’s naval special forces at the Evangelos Florakis naval base in Mari.

The ceremony, held on Friday, marked the completion of training for the 86th school of underwater demolition team (Oyk), with graduates formally joining one of the national guard’s specialised maritime units.

Addressing the ceremony, Palmas said Cyprus intends to “contribute substantially to regional stability”.

“Fifty-two years after the Turkish invasion, our homeland continues to experience its painful consequences, in a geopolitical environment characterised by increased instability and multiple hotbeds of tension and conflict,” he said.

The minister said the government was proceeding with efforts to strengthen the national guard’s operational capabilities to “safeguard the country’s sovereign rights and security interests”.

He referred to plans to modernise defence infrastructure and equipment, including upgrades to naval and air facilities, aimed at reinforcing Cyprus’ strategic presence in the region.

The Oyk graduates completed intensive training, qualifying for specialist roles in maritime operations and amphibious missions within the national guard.

According to official statements, the programme is designed to enhance operational readiness in maritime environments and strengthen Cyprus’ broader defence posture in the Levant.

Palmas congratulated the new naval special forces personnel and their families, saying their achievement reflected “discipline, determination and commitment to duty.”