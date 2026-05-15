Greek singer Maria Farantouri was awarded the medal for outstanding contribution of the Republic of Cyprus, during a ceremony on Thursday evening.

The medal was awarded by Education Minister Athena Michaelides on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides, in the framework of a Cyprus Symphonic Orchestra concert dedicated to composer Mikis Theodorakis, at Pallas theatre in Nicosia.

Michaelides said the medal was awarded as a token of appreciation, honour and gratitude for Farantouri’s work, as well as her love for Cyprus.

“You are a voice with conscience, a presence that serves culture with ethos, dignity and humanism, a woman who gave a voice to freedom, democracy, justice and peace,” Michaelides said during the ceremony.