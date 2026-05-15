The Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) branches in Cyprus, Greece, and the Czech Republic will host a significant research and innovation matchmaking gathering in Athens starting on June 8, 2026.

The two-day international event is scheduled to take place at the Syggrou Estate in Marousi through June 9, 2026, acting as a hub for cross-border collaboration.

According to an announcement from the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), which acts as the coordinator of the EEN on the island, the summit will bring together academics, researchers, and entrepreneurs from the three participating nations and the wider region to strengthen professional partnerships.

A primary objective of the gathering is to support the development of competitive project consortia capable of securing major European Union funding across several key programmes.

Targeted funds include Horizon Europe, Digital Europe, and the Creative Europe initiative, alongside the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values programme.

The platform is specifically designed for universities, research institutions, and small to medium sized enterprises to exchange ideas and initiate impactful joint ventures.

Participants will engage in a programme featuring keynote addresses, success stories from the region, and workshops led by experts on effective networking strategies.

The schedule includes multiple rounds of pitching sessions and structured networking opportunities where organisations can showcase their expertise and technology offers.

Discussions will remain focused on funding priorities and upcoming calls for proposals issued by the European Commission.

The event covers a diverse array of thematic areas, including agriculture and soil, digital health, and artificial intelligence.

Stakeholders will also explore developments in advanced digital technologies, clean energy storage, and climate neutrality.

Further topics of interest include smart cities, sustainable mobility, and the New European Bauhaus Facility.

The summit also places a high priority on Widening Participation and Spreading Excellence to ensure a broader distribution of innovation throughout the union.

Organisations that wish to participate must submit an expression of interest by May 29, 2026, and select their preferred thematic areas.

Interested parties also have the chance to compete for a slot in the pitching sessions to present specific project ideas or collaboration requests.

Selection for these presentations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis until the available spaces are filled.

The collaboration marks a strategic effort to link the Mediterranean and Central European innovation ecosystems more effectively.

By facilitating direct contact between industry and academia, the event aims to transform theoretical research into commercial technology.

“Designed for universities, research institutions, SMEs, start-ups and innovation multipliers, the

matchmaking event offers a dynamic platform to exchange ideas, explore synergies, and initiate

impactful collaborations,” the announcement stated.