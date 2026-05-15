Inclusive café employing 18 people with autism inaugurated by Social Welfare Deputy Minister Clea Papaellina

In a landmark and significant moment for Cyprus, the True Heart Café officially opened its doors today, marking the launch of the country’s first registered social enterprise. The inauguration, held under the auspices of President Nikos Christodoulides, was led by the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Clea Papaellina, joined by fellow Ministers, partners and supporters, in a celebration of inclusion, opportunity and social entrepreneurship.

Located in the heart of downtown Nicosia, the True Heart Café stands as a vibrant symbol of social inclusion, providing meaningful employment and vocational training to young people on the autism spectrum. The café, an initiative of the NGO Voice for Autism, brings together purpose and enterprise, with five people with autism serving as shareholders in the business. Eighteen individuals with support needs have successfully completed training and are now part of the café’s team.

More than just a café, True Heart operates as a fully functional business with a mission that goes beyond profit. Its focus is on lasting social impact, with profits reinvested into expanding training programmes and creating further employment opportunities.

This milestone initiative was the result of sustained vision and commitment across successive leadership. The concept was first championed by former Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Anastasia Anthousi, carried forward by Deputy Minister Marilena Evangelou, and brought to fruition under Deputy Minister Clea Papaellina. Their shared belief in the project and determination to see it realised have been instrumental in turning an ambitious idea into a tangible and inspiring reality, a journey reflected in the presence of all three at the inauguration.

Voice for Autism worked closely with the Office of the Commissioner for Cooperative Societies and Social Enterprises, as well as the Department for Social Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities under the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare, to develop the business plan and successfully register the enterprise.

Voice for Autism President Ellen Georgiou Pontikis says: “We hope to be a model for other such projects in Cyprus, and I believe we have opened many doors as we navigate bridging the gap between traditional business and social impact. The market was ready for such an enterprise, and we knew this because of the strong support from both the government and the private sector. There is a true synergy here.”

The Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation served as the main partner of the project, demonstrating a strong and ongoing commitment to social change and social innovation in Cyprus. Through their support, the Foundation played a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life, reinforcing their dedication to initiatives that create meaningful, long-term impact in local communities. Ecommbx powered the project with sustained support and a clear commitment to empowering people with autism. Wolt contributed as a partner by providing delivery and related services, while Dynamec supported the enterprise through its products and its advocacy for social change. Additional supporters included Cablenet and Windstorm Trading.

The support of the Office of the Commissioner for Cooperative Societies and Social Enterprises, along with GZG Law Firm, proved instrumental in navigating the legal framework and regulatory requirements for social enterprises. Government support further included a start-up grant and the provision of dedicated job coaches through the Department for Social Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities.

The Social Enterprises Law in Cyprus provides the framework for the registration, operation and supervision of social enterprises through a dedicated registry. It defines two types of social enterprises “general purpose” and “social inclusion” and sets out criteria including profit reinvestment and revenue generation through business activity. The law also opens access to European funding opportunities and potential incentives such as tax exemptions and targeted subsidies.

The True Heart Café, located at 10B Yiannis Kranidiotis Street in downtown Nicosia, now stands as a powerful example of social innovation, inclusivity and entrepreneurship in action. Its mission is clear: to empower its unique team and to create a welcoming, inclusive space where community and purpose come together.