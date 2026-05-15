Road freight transport activity in Cyprus recorded significant increases in both domestic and international movements during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report from the state statistical service (Cystat).

According to the official data, total road freight transport in Cyprus rose sharply during the period from October to December 2025.

The figures showed that the total weight of goods transported by road in Cyprus increased by 19.4 per cent year-on-year compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

At the same time, the weight of freight transported from and to Cyprus also recorded a notable rise.

Specifically, cross-border road freight movements increased by 14.2 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

The data released by Cystat reflects a strong performance in the final months of the year, indicating sustained activity in the transport and logistics sector.

Looking at the full year, the figures show a more moderate but still positive trend.

During the period from January to December 2025, the total annual road freight transport in Cyprus increased by 4.8 per cent compared to 2024.

In parallel, the annual weight of freight transported from and to Cyprus rose by 10 per cent year-on-year.

The data suggests that both domestic and international freight activity contributed to overall growth in the sector throughout 2025.

The fourth quarter surge indicates an acceleration in transport volumes towards the end of the year, reinforcing the broader upward trend recorded over the full twelve-month period.