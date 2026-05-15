Cyprus will utilise the €1.18 billion from the EU Safe programme over a period of five years to cover defence needs and enhance the country’s role in the European security system, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Friday.

Addressing the frogmen graduation ceremony at Evangelos Florakis naval base, Palmas said a priority was strengthening defence diplomacy through the upgrading of collaboration with European partners and friendly countries.

The aim, he added, was to safeguard Cyprus’ territorial integrity and sovereign rights through the upgrading of the National Guard and its deterrent capacity.

“Taking into consideration the role of the Republic of Cyprus as a pillar of stability and cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean, combined with the obligations emanating from our cooperation with and participation in European programmes and humanitarian missions, it has been decided that we will upgrade our naval and air infrastructure,” he said.

Palmas explained that this upgrading would strengthen the country’s defence and allow it to contribute towards humanitarian missions and crisis management.

The defence ministry, he added, was promoting targeted actions to upgrade land, sea, air and special forces, which included improvements to service, reserves, environmental and energy policy, green development and digital transition.

Addressing the graduating frogmen, Palmas said he was certain they would continue to serve the National Guard with dedication.