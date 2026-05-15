Cyprus water issues are at the centre of a new website launched by the agriculture ministry on Friday, which aims to keep the public in formed on water scarcity and conservation measures.

The ministry said the platform will serve as a central source of information on the country’s water situation, climate pressures and projects aimed at improving water sufficiency.

The website will also provide details on water-saving equipment that will be made available to the public through government initiatives.

Citizens will be able to access information on water shortage measures, infrastructure projects, awareness campaigns and practical water-saving advice.

The ministry said the platform forms part of broader efforts to strengthen transparency, public awareness and citizen participation in tackling water scarcity and protecting water resources.

The website can be found at www.gov.cy/nero