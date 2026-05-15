The National e-Health Authority on Friday dismissed reports suggesting that the availability of medicines in Cyprus was at risk due to prescriptions issued abroad.

Commenting on recent concerns raised by the Cyprus Pharmaceutical Association regarding the possible impact of online prescriptions, the authority said the MyHealth@EU system, which provides cross-border healthcare services, does not affect medicine availability but instead improves oversight and monitoring.

The authority also stressed that the presentation of prescriptions issued in other EU countries is not a new practice.

“This is not a new procedure, but one that has been implemented for years under Directive 2011/24/EU on patients’ rights in cross-border healthcare, which allows EU citizens to receive medical treatment and fill prescriptions in other member states under specific conditions,” it said.

The difference now is that these prescriptions are digital, which enables the safe exchange of information between member states.

This includes access to patients’ medical and prescription histories, helping prevent the issuing of multiple or unchecked prescriptions while improving transparency and stock management.

At a European level, specific policies and legislative initiatives are being promoted to enhance medicine availability and the resilience of health systems, such as the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe and the new European mechanisms to monitor and manage medicine shortages through the European Medicines Agency.

“The aim of these measures is to prevent shortages and ensure uninterrupted access to necessary medicines in all EU member states,” the authority said.

Cyprus, it added, was “steadily utilising European digital infrastructure and opportunities for contemporary cooperation in the health sector, advancing towards a more modern, secure and effective health system”.

“Transparency, improved monitoring of pharmaceutical supply and safeguarding the availability of medicines are strengthened through these initiatives, with the ultimate goal of offering better service and protection to all,” the authority added.

The eHealth Digital Service Infrastructure (eHDSI), operating under the MyHealth@EU brand, enables EU countries to exchange health data securely, efficiently and interoperably.

The cross-border electronic health services include ePrescription, eDispensation and Patient Summaries, all of which form part of a broader electronic health record system.