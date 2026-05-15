Elam remains in third place in polling ahead of next week’s parliamentary elections, but once again saw its forecast vote share drop, according to a poll conducted by Prime Consulting for television channel Sigma on Friday.

The party was forecast to win 10 per cent of the vote – a figure which amounts to its worst share in polling since the last parliamentary election in 2021, and which would see it win a lesser share of the vote than it did at the 2024 European Parliament elections.

As has been the case in the majority of polls conducted ahead of the election, Disy is forecast to be the largest party, though its forecast vote share of 18 per cent is, like that of Elam, lower than any polling figure it has been forecast this year.

Disy sits just 0.4 per cent ahead of Akel, which has been forecast to win 17.6 per cent of the vote.

In fourth place is former auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides’ Alma, which now sits just two per cent behind Elam, on eight per cent, while Diko, in fifth place, is forecast to win 7.4 per cent of the vote.

Diko has finished in third place in every parliamentary election since it came second in 1985 and has never polled outside the top three since its founding in 1976.

Social media influencer Fidias Panayiotou’s Direct Democracy Cyprus falls to sixth place in the poll and is forecast to win 6.2 per cent of the vote, having polled as high as fourth place earlier in the year, while Volt remains in seventh place, on 3.6 per cent of the vote.

Diko’s forecast historically low vote share notwithstanding, the party nonetheless remains the best supported of partes that support the government, with both Edek and Dipa forecast to lose all their parliamentary seats.

Edek is forecast to win just 2.3 per cent of the vote and finish in eighth place, while Dipa is forecast to garner just 1.7 per cent of the vote and finish in 10th place, behind the Ecologists’ Movement, which sits on 1.9 per cent.

The smallest party listed is the Hunters’ Movement, which has been forecast to win exactly one per cent of the vote.

Meanwhile, 10 per cent of respondents reported that they were undecided, with Sigma pointing out that at the last parliamentary election in 2021, the plurality of those who had told its pollsters that they were undecided had voted for Disy on polling day.

In total, 26 per cent of undecideds had voted for Disy, while 10 per cent had in the end elected not to vote. Akel and Diko took nine per cent of undecideds each, while the Ecologists’ Movement took four per cent, Edek and Dipa took three per cent and Elam took one per cent.

Sigma said were its polling figures to come to fruition on election day, Disy would win between 13 and 15 seats in parliament, Akel between 12 and 14 seats, and Elam between seven and nine.

It predicted that Alma and Direct Democracy Cyprus will both win between six and seven seats, Diko between five and six seats, and Volt between two and four seats.

Edek, Dipa, and the Ecologists’ Movement were all predicted to win between zero and two seats, given that none are polling above the 3.6 per cent threshold to enter parliament at present.

The election will take place next Sunday, May 24, with a total of 56 seats up for election.

Of those 56 seats, 19 will belong to MPs from the Nicosia district, 12 to MPs from the Limassol district, 11 to MPs from the Famagusta district, six to MPs from the Larnaca district, five to MPs from the Paphos district, and three to MPs from the Kyrenia district.