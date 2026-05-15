Direct Democracy of Cyprus leader Fidias Panayiotou accused President Nikos Christodoulides of indirectly intervening in the parliamentary election campaign through recent public remarks.

Panayiotou published a video response on social media on Friday criticising comments made by the president during an interview with Alpha TV regarding the elections and the future composition of the national council.

In excerpts highlighted by Panayiotou, Christodoulides said that “the government is not involved in the elections”, before adding that “some are attempting to completely discredit the institutions, so that they can take advantage of a situation that is being created and present themselves as the saviours of the country.”

The president also said he was “certainly concerned” about the prospect of Panayiotou participating in the national council, adding that “we are not playing with either the national council or the Cyprus issue and it depends on the participants whether this institution of the National Council will be strengthened or degraded.”

Responding directly to the president in his video message, Panayiotou said “Mr Christodoulides, I want to tell you not to worry and we will be much more responsible than you imagine in the national council.”

He accused the president of contradicting his own position on non-interference in the elections.

“You said you would not take a position, yet your words say otherwise” Panayiotou remarked.

At the same time, he insisted his movement was not seeking confrontation with the government.

“When we enter parliament, we will not be against you, we will work together for the good of Cyprus,” he said.

The issue was later raised during a briefing at the Presidential Palace, where government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis rejected allegations of presidential interference in the election campaign.

“The president has no involvement in the pre-election process and makes no reference to any political force,” Letymbiotis said.

Letymbiotis also said that “society is the supreme judge” and that the government respects “whatever the verdict and opinion of society.”