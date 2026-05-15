A total of 15 polling stations across Cyprus have fewer than 80 registered voters ahead of the parliamentary elections, according to figures released on Thursday by the electoral commissioner’s office.

The smallest polling station is located at the Koukas community council offices in Limassol district, where 52 voters are registered.

Another small polling station in the same district is at the Vasa Kellakiou community council offices, which has 65 voters.

The highest concentration of low turnout polling stations is in Paphos district, where eight centres fall below the 80-voter threshold.

These include the community buildings of Lassa with 64 registered voters, Pano Akourdaleia with 65, Ayios Nikolaos and Kedare with 66 each, Miliou and the Kinoussa primary school with 67 each.

The Archimandritas clinic polling station has 71 registered voters, while the Nikoklia council offices polling station has 75.

In the Nicosia district, four polling stations were also listed with fewer than 80 voters.

Milikourio primary school has 63 registered voters, while Livadi primary school and the Apliki cultural centre each have 76.

The Tsakkistra community polling station has 77 registered voters.

Larnaca district has only one polling station below the threshold, with the Kato Drys polling station registering 77 voters.