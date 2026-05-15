The fire brigade was deployed on Friday evening after a blaze broke out in an apartment in the Latsia area of Nicosia, prompting the evacuation of residents from the building.

Members of the fire brigade and police officers were mobilised to the scene following reports of smoke and flames emerging from a residential apartment block.

Authorities said residents were moved out of their homes as a precaution while firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent apartments.

Speaking to Sigma News, one resident described the situation as “sudden and alarming,” adding that “people were rushing out into the street as smoke filled parts of the building.”

Firefighters faced additional difficulty in bringing the blaze under control due to strong winds in the area, according to initial reports.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and investigations are expected once the scene is secured.

No information on possible injuries had been confirmed at the time of reporting.