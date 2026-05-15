Diplomatic missions in Cyprus issued a joint statement on Friday warning of what they described as a global rollback of LGBT rights, while urging Cyprus to move forward with a national equality strategy during its EU council presidency.

The statement was released by the Cyprus chapter of Diplomats for Equality ahead of the International Day Against Homophobia and was signed by 26 diplomatic missions and European institutions based in Cyprus.

The signatories said they were concerned by increasing restrictions targeting LGBT communities in several countries, including attempts to limit freedom of expression, restrict inclusive education and constrain the activities of civil society organisations.

“Pride marches remain essential platforms for dialogue, solidarity and the affirmation of universal human rights,” the statement said, while also referring to bans and obstacles affecting such events internationally.

The missions welcomed Cyprus’ membership of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and referred to the country’s current EU council presidency as an opportunity to demonstrate continued commitment to equality and inclusion.

The statement also called for “the adoption of a national LGBT strategy”, which it said is currently in its final stages.

Diplomats praised the work carried out by LGBT organisations operating in Cyprus, including Accept – LGBTI Cyprus, Queer Cyprus Association, Rainbow Families Cyprus, Queer Wave and Queer Collective, as well as university LGBTQ+ groups and members of the Cypriot LGBTQ+ diaspora.

The diplomatic missions also encouraged employers to introduce equality-based workplace policies and diversity training programmes.

According to the statement, members of the Diplomats for Equality network will participate in marches in Nicosia on Sunday and June 6 as part of Cyprus Pride Month 2026 activities.

Among the signatories were the Australian British and Canadian High Commissions in Cyprus, as well as the embassies of France, Greece, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

The European Commission representation in Cyprus and the European Parliament office in Cyprus also signed the declaration.