The redevelopment of Heroes Square and the surrounding streets is expected to be completed in June, around one month later than originally planned, according to Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis.

Speaking to Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce (Evel), Armeftis said the project, which was initially scheduled to be delivered in early May, is now expected to be completed by June 15.

The main difference in the new layout of the historic square in central Limassol, he said, is that the stairs have been removed, creating a single unified surface.

The road in front of the Rialto Theatre is currently being completed, while the new design has also improved the connection between the theatre’s stairs and the square.

At the same time, the square’s kiosks, which had previously fallen into a state of deterioration, are being reconstructed.

As the kiosks are listed buildings, the municipality worked with the relevant department and decided to rebuild them, a development which contributed to the delay in the project.

According to Armeftis, these works are expected to be completed soon, while the stormwater retention tank being built in the southern part of the square is also still pending completion.

The wider redevelopment may also be extended towards the Church of the Holy Trinity, following a decision by the Municipal Council to include the square area west of the church.

Armeftis said efforts had been made to reach an agreement with the Ecclesiastical Committee and the Metropolis of Limassol over plans to move the church fence eastwards, which would allow the square to be expanded and the available public space to be doubled.

However, no agreement has been reached so far.

He said the reconstruction of that additional square area would require €400,000 to €500,000, adding that a new effort will be made in the coming period, as the municipality is seeking cooperation and there has been no final refusal from the Church.

A clearer picture of the final design is still needed before the study can be completed.

The architects have already prepared the preliminary designs, while the remaining work mainly concerns the construction side of the project.

The aim, Armeftis said, is the functional and aesthetic integration of the two squares, with the same consultants preparing the designs, as the planned extension is considered a continuation of the existing intervention in Heroes Square.

When the contracts for the redevelopment of Heroes Square and the adjacent streets were signed in August 2024, officials said the project would focus on accessibility, the reduction of vehicle use and the creation of an exhibition space in the basement of the monument.

In essence, the square is being returned to pedestrians, while its connection with the Rialto Theatre is being strengthened, making it easier to host outdoor events.

The project, with a budget of €3.9 million plus VAT, is being implemented under the Cohesion Policy Programme “THALIA 2021 – 2027” and is co-funded by the European Union.

The architectural study, prepared by Socrates Stratis and Christos Passadakis, was selected through an architectural competition.

Their proposal, titled ‘Square of Everyday Heroes’, includes infrastructure for the reconfiguration of the space, as well as structures designed to strengthen the inclusivity of public space.

The square is organised around a “smart” surface, which works as an infrastructure grid for social and ecological processes.

Through a sustainable stormwater management system, the new surface will collect part of the runoff, slow down another part, filter it and store it in a tank beneath the square.

The design also allows for the creation of four “oases” around the existing kiosks.

Among the proposed features are the “Small Rialto,” the “Greenhouse of Ideas for All,” the “Toy Library,” the “Plant Greenhouse,” and “hanging gardens” above the new public restrooms.

At the same time, additional dining space will be created in front of cafés and restaurants through the relocation of the existing route and the pedestrianisation of sections of the streets around Heroes Square.