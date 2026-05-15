A new initiative to alleviate traffic congestion in Limassol was launched on Friday by the transport ministry.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades has sent invitations to the mayors of Limassol, Curium, Polemidia and Amathus, as well as the community leaders of Parekklisia and Pyrgos, to attend a meeting on Monday in Limassol.

Participants will exchange views on proposals, needs and projects that could be promoted either immediately or over time, to improve mobility and commuting.

The initiative is part of the ministry’s broader planning to address traffic challenges in urban areas, through cooperation with local authorities and state services.

The overall aim is to prioritise projects and practical interventions, which would substantively contribute to improving the road network, reduce inconvenience for commuters and enhance public transport and sustainable mobility.