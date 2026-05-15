Rainfall for May has already reached 163 per cent of the average just halfway into the month, with many areas recording triple or more amounts of the rain average.

Meanwhile, reservoirs are up to 43.2 per cent of their capacity, with nine of the main 21 already full.

From May 1 until Friday, rainfall reached 31.9mm, compared to the 19.6mm average.

Measurements at Paphos airport indicated 385 per cent of the average. At Limassol’s new port it reached 357 per cent, in Polis 356 per cent and Stavros tis Psokas 340 per cent.

The heaviest rainfall since the beginning of the month was recorded at Stavros tis Psokas with 92.4mm and the least in Xylotympou with just 7.1mm.

Compared to the monthly average since October 1, 2025, rainfall reached 114 per cent with all areas exceeding 100 per cent of the average, with the exception of Lythrodontas in the Nicosia district with 97 per cent.

Since October 1, rainfall reached 555mm compared to the average 452.2mm for the same period.

Meanwhile, the 21 main reservoirs with a total capacity of 300.1 cubic square metres now have a total of 129.7 cubic square metres of water in them.

Kourris is at 39.5 per cent of its capacity and Asprokremmos 41.2 per cent.

Nine reservoirs with a capacity of up to 4.5 cubic square metres are at full capacity, while the Achna dam is just 2 per cent full.