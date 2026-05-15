A new stabbing in the central prisons has come to light, although the incident has not been officially announced, according to press reports on Friday.

A man claimed he had been attacked by fellow inmates on Tuesday and, despite his wish to file a complaint, the police was not informed and he was not taken to hospital for his injuries.

According to Reporter, the man’s lawyer sent a letter to the justice minister, informing him of the incident.

The inmate had filed a complaint to the police in February that he had been beaten by prison wardens and was later threatened against advancing the case.

His lawyer Demetris Apeshiotis has sent letters to the justice minister, the chief of police and the head of the criminal investigations department, requesting a thorough investigation.

Apeshiotis said that on Tuesday midday, two people assaulted his client, stabbing him in the left arm and shoulder, as well as the abdomen.

The lawyer, according to Reporter, said the two inmates had been placed in isolation, one of them for just two days.

Apeshiotis requested that his client “be taken to the hospital for treatment”.

He also cited the first letter he had sent to the justice minister, as well as threats reportedly from the prison administration.

The inmate appears to have informed the police in writing last February that a fight was imminent, however the fight was not prevented. Instead, in his effort to stop the fight, he was placed in isolation.

Following his protests, he was cuffed and a prison warden, who he appears to name in his complaint, reportedly broke his arm.

Apeshiotis requested the medical reports concerning his client, who said he did not feel safe.

He also informed the justice minister of the incident and suggested an investigation and possible suspensions of prison officers.

The lawyer also cited a report, which indicated that many inmates do not report violence for fear of retaliation, while 59 incidents were not reported to the police but verified through medical files.