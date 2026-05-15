Two hours after polling stations close on May 24 for the parliamentary elections, it will become clear which political parties have secured seats in the House for the next five years.

Chief returning officer Elikkos Elia said on Friday that the names of the elected MPs are expected to be announced at around 2am on Monday, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for noon the same day at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre.

On election day, voters in all districts except Larnaca will receive a double-sided ballot paper due to the large number of parties and candidates contesting the elections. In Larnaca, where fewer parties are running and there are no independent candidates, a single-sided ballot will be used.

Voters may either select a political party and indicate their preferred candidates within that party, or vote only for a party or individual candidates.

The number of preference votes permitted varies by district: up to five candidates in Nicosia, three in Limassol, three in Famagusta, two in Larnaca, two in Paphos and one in Kyrenia.

However, Elia clarified that voters cannot select candidates from more than one party.

He said he expects voter turnout to range between 65 and 68 per cent.

In the 2021 parliamentary elections, turnout stood at 63.9 per cent.

He added that updates on turnout and voting progress would be issued throughout the day until polling stations close at 6pm, after which exit polls may be published.

Elia also said that the introduction of digital voting is not currently being considered due to concerns over security and possible interference.