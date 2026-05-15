Friday starts off partly cloudy, with isolated showers expected in the mountains and to the southeast.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, and at times a strong breeze of up to 6 Beaufort, over moderate to rough seas.

Temperatures will reach 27C inland and along the south and east coast, 23C along the west and north coast, and 17C in the highest mountains.

Friday night will be clear with passing clouds.

Winds will be a northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and at times a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 13C inland, 16C along the coast and 7C in the highest mountains.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in the mountains, with skies clearing on Sunday and Monday, and fine dust in the atmosphere.

Temperatures will rise on Saturday and remain close to the seasonal average.