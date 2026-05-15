A total of 115 trees were planted on Friday at the Pournara migrant reception centre in a joint environmental initiative led by the deputy migration ministry.

The action was carried out in collaboration with the non-profit organisation Reforest Nicosia and involved residents of the centre, staff, and representatives from partner organisations including EUAA, Frontex, UNHCR and CODECA.

Officials said the initiative aimed to improve the environmental quality of the centre while also encouraging participation and cooperation among those living and working there.

A total of 62 cypress and 53 pine trees were planted during the activity.

Reforest Nicosia provided technical guidance on species selection and planting preparation, while irrigation materials and trees were donated by Elysee Irrigation Ltd.

The programme also included activities for children, organised by Vela Cyprus, while participating residents received certificates recognising their involvement.

The asylum service said the initiative marked the first organised tree planting activity at the centre and thanked all organisations involved for their support.