The European Union recorded an increase in greenhouse gas emissions during the fourth quarter of 2025, with figures reaching 839 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents, according to Eurostat.

Specifically, Eurostat reported a 0.9 per cent rise in emissions compared to the third quarter of the same year, when the total stood at 832 million tonnes.

This environmental shift occurred alongside a 0.2 per cent increase in the gross domestic product of the bloc during the same three-month period.

Quarterly estimates of these emissions are designed to complement socio-economic data, providing a clearer picture of the relationship between employment, GDP, and climate impact.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector saw the most significant spike, with emissions jumping by 7.2 per cent.

Transportation and storage activities also contributed to the upward trend with a 1.3 per cent increase, followed by mining and quarrying at 0.9 per cent.

Conversely, households managed to reduce their carbon footprint by 2.0 per cent during the final quarter of the year.

The manufacturing sector also recorded a slight improvement, with a marginal decrease of 0.1 per cent in its overall emissions.

When measured against the fourth quarter of 2024, the seasonally adjusted emissions across the union rose by 0.4 per cent.

During this annual interval, the seasonally and calendar adjusted GDP of the European Union expanded by 1.5 per cent.

The report revealed that emissions rose in 19 member states, while only 7 countries managed to record a decrease.

Germany remained the only nation where greenhouse gas levels remained stable compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Finland achieved the most significant reduction with a 3.2 per cent drop, followed by Malta at 2.0 per cent and the Czech Republic at 0.6 per cent.

Every one of the seven countries that lowered their emissions, including Bulgaria, Spain, Lithuania, and Slovakia, simultaneously recorded an increase in GDP.