Police carried out extensive overnight operations nationwide, resulting in three arrests, hundreds of traffic violations and the seizure of 15 vehicles.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday, officers said 638 vehicles were stopped for inspection, while 771 individuals were checked during the operations.

Police also carried out 57 inspections of premises, which led to 13 violations relating to various offences.

Three people were arrested during the operations for offences including illegal possession of drugs and illegal residence in Cyprus.

Traffic enforcement formed a major part of the campaign, with officers issuing 340 traffic violations and investigating 17 additional traffic offences.

Police also seized 15 vehicles during the checks.

Among the violations recorded, 99 concerned speeding offences.

Police carried out 314 alcohol tests on drivers, leading to 29 reports for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Five drivers were also tested for driving under the influence of drugs, with three preliminary positive results recorded.

Police said the operations formed part of continuing island-wide measures aimed at preventing and suppressing crime through “enhanced police presence, targeted checks and immediate operational action”.