Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Cyprus on Sunday as both countries move to strengthen bilateral relations through a new strategic cooperation framework.

Briefing journalists at the presidential palace on Friday, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that discussions between President Nikos Christodoulides and Meloni had already led to work on a joint partnership document designed to formalise cooperation between the two EU member states.

“The relations between Cyprus and Italy are currently at the highest level, with the cooperation between the two countries acquiring a more specific and strategic content,” Letymbiotis said.

He said the visit aimed to upgrade the relationship “to an even more structured level” through “a specific roadmap, clear pillars of cooperation and tangible deliverables”.

Talks are expected to focus on defence and security cooperation, including collaboration within the quadrilateral framework involving Cyprus, Greece, France and Italy.

Energy will also feature prominently on the agenda, particularly in relation to the activities of Italian energy company ENI in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

According to Letymbiotis, Italy is currently Cyprus’ third largest trading partner.

Discussions will also cover tourism, education and culture.

Particular emphasis is expected to be placed on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor initiative (IMEC), with Letymbiotis describing Cyprus as “an integral part of regional interconnections”.

“Cyprus, due to its geography, its infrastructure, its regional collaborations and the projects that have already entered into implementation, has an essential role to play in the next stages of shaping the corridor,” he said, adding that Italy was “a valuable partner in this effort”.

The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on wider European and regional developments, including Ukraine, migration, as well as the present situation in the Middle East.

Letymbiotis said Christodoulides would brief Meloni on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue and efforts to resume substantive negotiations within the agreed UN framework.

“Cyprus recognises and appreciates Italy’s consistent stance on the Cyprus issue, based on international law and the European approach to the issue,” he said.

The visit carries added diplomatic significance as it will be the first bilateral visit by an Italian prime minister to Cyprus in 36 years.

Letymbiotis said the trip formed part of a broader series of high-level international visits which reflect Cyprus’ “upgraded credibility” on the international stage.